Embarrassing gaffe by new Australia rugby league chief

Sydney, March 13, 2018 (AFP) - - The tenure of Australia's new rugby league chief has got off to an embarrassing start with Peter Beattie unable to name which team plays in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla.

The former Queensland state premier, who took over as Australian Rugby League Commission chairman last month, made the gaffe in a television interview late Monday.

"Before you're officially welcomed, you've got to answer one question," league legend Phil "Gus" Gould asked him on popular show 100% Footy

"The team that plays out of the Sutherland Shire -- is it the Cronulla Hawks, the Cronulla Seagulls or the Cronulla Sharks?"

The question was reminiscent of an infamous incident in which Beattie's predecessor John Grant misnamed the "Cronulla Hawks" during his time in the role.

Beattie stumbled over his answer and seemed unable to name the 2016 premiers.

"I'll be honest, I wouldn't have a bloody clue, but I'll know next week," he said.

"It's got to be Cronulla of some kind."

Beattie's response sparked some incredulous reaction on social media with Twitter user Lyn saying: "Lost all credibility", although he won support from Josh Conway.

"He's made the smallest of errors and he's owned it. Now move on and maybe focus on the positives in the game," he said.

Beattie later took to Twitter in an attempt to play down his blunder.

"Yes I stuffed up the answer; just nervous in front of the great Phil Gould. Yeah I'm human. I had a mental blank," he said.

