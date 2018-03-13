Lindsay Park bluebloods heading to Sandown

A couple of blue-blooded fillies will be out to continue Lindsay Park's winning run when they contest midweek city races at Sandown.

Black Caviar's first foal Oscietra (r) will race at Sandown to try claim her first metropolitan win.

Black Caviar's first foal Oscietra runs in Wednesday's Sheen Group Handicap (1000m) while fellow three-year-old Earth Angel will be on trial for the Group One Vinery Stud Stakes in Sydney in the United Petroleum Handicap (1600m).

Earth Angel is by Kentucky Derby and Dubai World Cup winner Animal Kingdom out of Lindsay Park's former champion filly Miss Finland.

The Lindsay Park stable, headed by trainers David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig, claimed the Group One Newmarket Handicap and Australian Cup double at Flemington on Saturday with Redkirk Warrior and Harlem while on Monday stablemate Fanatic won the Group Two Adelaide Cup.

Oscietra, by Exceed And Excel out of undefeated champion Black Caviar, has won two of her four starts and is chasing her first city win.

"I think if it doesn't happen tomorrow, it will be happening soon," David Hayes said.

Oscietra won a Geelong maiden in August last year at her second start and she sprinted to a 1-1/2-length last-start win in a 1000m benchmark-64 at Ballarat on February 25.

Her race return had been delayed because she was scratched when she played up in the barriers at Moonee Valley earlier that month.

"She looks like she has trained on," Hayes said.

Hayes said they are letting Oscietra work through her classes with a view to giving the filly a crack at a black-type win in Adelaide later this season.

Earth Angel holds nominations for this week's Kembla Grange Classic and Phar Lap Stakes in NSW but Hayes indicated Sandown was the preferred option to try to get the filly in winning form before looking interstate.

"She has blinkers first time and I think she'll run well," Hayes said.

"She's on trial for a trip to Sydney for the Vinery."

Earth Angel won on debut at Ballarat a year ago before running fourth in the Fernhill Handicap in Sydney.

She finished second to Paris Rock in a benchmark race for fillies at Caulfield early last month in her race return before running ninth in the Group Two Angus Armanasco Stakes (1400m).

"First-up she was outstanding and second-up she got back in traffic and nothing ran on. She didn't fire," Hayes said.

The stable also has last-start winner Blazers and Dane Hussler engaged at Sandown.