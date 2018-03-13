Crows keep simple focus in AFLW

With her AFLW premiership defence hinging on others, Adelaide coach Bec Goddard is keeping a simple focus.

Her Crows need other results to fall their way, and then beat Collingwood on Sunday, to reach the grand final.

"The short summary is, we need to win," Goddard told reporters on Tuesday.

The winner of Saturday's clash between Western Bulldogs and Melbourne will secure a grand final spot.

Adelaide's best chance of defending their title is for Brisbane to beat Greater Western Sydney on Sunday night, then defeat Collingwood.

But if GWS win, the Crows are still a chance - though a remote one, as they would have to down Collingwood by a massive margin.

"When we talk about how we're preparing this week, the focus will be on winning the game rather than we have got to pile on six, seven, eight, nine, 10 goals," Goddard said.

"Because I think as soon as you start talking about that, you're not going to get the result you want.

"We have got a pretty scary team ahead of us and that is Collingwood.

"And if Collingwood had another two weeks, I think they would be right in the hunt for the premiership because they're playing some really devastating football at the moment.

"The number one thing we have to do is work out how to stop them."

Goddard has cleared linchpins Erin Phillips and Ebony Marinoff to play against the Magpies.

Phillips, battling a thigh injury, recovered well from her return last weekend while Marinoff had five stitches in a cheek injury - sustained just a week after she had six stitches in her tongue.

"Erin is really good ... and Eb's the same," Goddard said.

"I'm not sure what the colour of the face is at the moment but ... I have got no doubt that she will be right to back up on Sunday."