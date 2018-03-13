News

Japan PM wants to see resolution to abduction issue from talks with North Korea

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that Japan wanted to see a resolution to the issue of past abductions of Japanese citizens from talks with North Korea and that North Korea must match its words with actions.

Abe was meeting South Korean National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon to discuss upcoming talks with North Korea.
U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of May. South Korean President Moon Jae-in also plans a summit to hold a summit with Kim by the end of April.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

