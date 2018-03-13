Factbox: China forms new ministries, overhauls government depts

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will merge its banking and insurance regulators and create seven new ministries as part of a broader reform of government departments aimed at making policymaking more efficient.

Here are details of the new ministries and major bureaus and regulatory bodies:



* China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

Will merge banking and insurance regulators and transfer some of their roles to the central bank.



* National markets supervision management bureau

Will take on the roles of State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ), and China Food and Drug Administration.

Will also take on pricing supervision and antimonopoly law enforcement role from the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Commerce and State Council.



* Ministry of Natural Resources

Will replace Ministry of Land & Resources, State Oceanic Administration (SOA) and the national surveying and mapping bureau.



* Ecological Environment Ministry

Will succeed the Ministry of Environmental Protection and will take over the role on climate change currently held by the state planner, the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC).

It will also take over water pollution from the Ministry of Land & Resources and agricultural related pollution from the Agriculture Ministry and ocean pollution from the SOA. It will retain the national nuclear safety bureau.



* Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Merges the Ministry of Culture and National Tourism Bureau.



* Ministry of Veterans Affairs



* Agriculture and Rural Affairs Ministry

Will replace Ministry of Agriculture.



* Emergency Management Ministry

Will be in charge of work safety by taking over national safety production supervision management bureau.



* National Health Commission



* International development cooperation agency

Will be responsible for forming policies on foreign aid, as well as granting aid and overseeing its implementation.



* National grain strategic reserves bureau

Will replace national grain bureau and will be in charge of national cotton, sugar and grain reserves.



* Immigration management bureau

Under the Ministry of Public Security.



* National forest and grass bureau

National forest bureau will add grass to its role and take over national resource protection role.



(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Judy Hua and Shu Zhang; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Sam Holmes)