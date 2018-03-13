Six charges already issued in Test series

LIST OF ICC CHARGES IN CURRENT SERIES BETWEEN AUSTRALIA AND SOUTH AFRICA:

* FIRST TEST

1. David Warner found guilty of level-two code of offence for "conduct that brings the game into disrepute". Warner needed to be physically restrained by teammates while rowing with Quinton de Kock in the staircase at tea on day four. PUNISHMENT: Fined 75 per cent of match fee and given three demerit points.

2. De Kock found guilty of level-one offence of "conduct that brings the game into disrepute" after making a personal comment that ignited the scrap with Warner. PUNISHMENT: Fined 25 per cent of match fee and given one demerit point.

3. Nathan Lyon found guilty of level-one offence of "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", having dropped the ball near dismissed batsman AB de Villiers after completing a run out. PUNISHMENT: Fined 15 per cent of match fee and given one demerit point.

* SECOND TEST

1. Kagiso Rabada found guilty of level-two offence, having made "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" with Steve Smith during a send-off. PUNISHMENT: Fined 50 per cent of match fee and given three demerit points (triggering a two-Test ban because of his poor record).

2. Rabada found guilty of level-one offence of "using language, actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction" from David Warner during another spray. PUNISHMENT: Fined 15 per cent of match fee and given one demerit point.

3. Mitch Marsh found guilty of level-one offence of "using language or gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting", having sworn at Rabada after being dismissed on day four. PUNISHMENT: Fined 20 per cent of match fee and given one demerit point.

CURRENT RAP SHEETS

* 9 points: Rabada * 3 points: Warner, Faf du Plessis * 1 point: Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine, Lyon, de Kock HOW DOES IT WORK? *Points remain on a player's record for 24 months as an incentive to behave better.

*If a player has four demerit points on their record it results in a suspension of one Test or two limited-overs games. Eight demerit points triggers a suspension of two Tests or four limited-overs games.