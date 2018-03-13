Energy prices should be regulated: poll

Australians would rather energy prices were better regulated to reduce the cost of living rather than giving a tax cut to companies to stimulate investment.

The latest Essential Research poll found over four in five respondents want energy prices regulated while less than half support the Turnbull government corporate tax cuts.

The survey of 1025 respondents also found just over half support an increase in the Newstart allowance to lift consumer spending, while two-thirds want a partnership created between business, unions and government to better share the benefits of economic growth.