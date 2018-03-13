Holman ponders A-League Roar extension

Brett Holman admits thoughts of retirement have crept into his mind as he nears the end of his Brisbane Roar A-League contract.

Brett Holman has scored four goals in 13 A-League games for Brisbane Roar in season 2017-18.

But a restructured football department, new training facility in Logan and a late-career form revival appear to have convinced the former Socceroos attacker to play on for another season.

Holman, 33, told reporters on Tuesday he'd had preliminary talks with new Roar football director Pedj Radinovic and coach John Aloisi about his future.

At one stage hanging up the boots was a serious consideration but after overcoming an injury-wrecked first half to the season, he said he was more likely to continue playing.

"I think when it gets to that stage, you're getting older and this year with a couple of injuries, you look back and it's like, what's going with my body?" Holman said.

"Probably (retirement) is in the back of your mind, if I'm honest.

"But we've got a couple of great additions to the team in regards to a physio, now sports conditioning.

"Hopefully next year we'll move into a great facility.

"All those things actually help. If that's the case, then I'm all for it."

Discussions about Holman's future had been shelved for the time being because he said the Roar's next five matches were "so crucial" to their finals hopes.

But he said if he didn't feel like he was able to play at his best - as he has in recent weeks - he would "think twice" about playing on.

"If that's the case, then I don't want to do that. I want to be there to contribute and be one of the outstanding ones," he said.

Holman is currently on a marquee contract but if he does stay on, he will almost certainly come under the salary cap.

Meanwhile, Holman said he believed Brisbane's opponents on Saturday night - Sydney FC - had lost their aura in recent weeks.

The Sky Blues have crumbled in the AFC Champions League and were beaten in their last A-League start against Newcastle Jets.

The Roar need a near-flawless finish to the season to have any chance of sneaking into the top six but Holman said they were catching Sydney at the right time.

"They've been exposed a little bit," he said.

"That impressive season they did last year, I don't think (they are) as effective this season."