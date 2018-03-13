Labor's changes would hurt retirees: ASA

The Australian Shareholders Association says federal Labor's proposed changes to dividend imputation would throw retirement planning into chaos.

ASA chief executive Judith Fox says retirees and future retirees have structured their investments to take into account the receipt of dividends from companies that pay tax in Australia, knowing that excess tax paid will be refunded.

Ms Fox said Labor's proposed changes will hurt investors who prefer companies that pay high dividends and which have already paid the 30 per cent corporate tax to the Australian Taxation Office.