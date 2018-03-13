Pressure key for hot and cold AFL Bombers

Has any AFL team over the past 12 months been as hot and cold as Essendon?

A side that smashed Port Adelaide, West Coast and St Kilda at Etihad Stadium but were embarrassed by lowly Brisbane at the same ground after squandering a 27-point lead in the final quarter.

A potent outfit that averaged almost 100 points per game last season but barely fired a shot away from home.

Then there was the brutal 65-point elimination final loss to Sydney - as one-sided a finals contest as you are ever likely to see.

Even the Bombers' off-season has been up and down.

A trade period which landed them big-name recruits Jake Stringer, Devon Smith and Adam Saad was cause for celebration.

An 87-point trial match loss to reigning premiers Richmond suggested it might be too early to bust out the champagne.

In reality, the Bombers know they won't be genuine contenders unless they address a fundamental lack of defensive pressure.

Essendon had by far the leakiest defence of any top-eight side last season, conceding 91 points per game compared to Richmond's 76.5.

"When you play an exciting brand and you play so quick, if you over-play those situations it can be hard to put that physical pressure on an opposition," assistant coach Mark Harvey told AAP.

"Particularly on turnover, because you're looking to counter-attack too much possibly.

"What we've worked on is the balance of how we move the ball and how we defend and how we lift our standards in and around the contest.

"Pressure is a big part of that. You've got to give yourselves every chance to pressure an opposition so I reckon that's where we sort of made it difficult for ourselves last year because we just moved the ball so quickly."

While there's certainly room for improvement, there's also plenty to like for the Bombers.

Joe Daniher is the AFL's best young key forward. Michael Hurley is up there with the best key defenders. Cale Hooker is an All-Australian capable of making an impact at either end of the ground.

Zach Merrett is already a star at age 22 and the likes of Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti all boast serious talent.

Stringer is a wildcard but could be a major factor rotating between the midfield and forward line if he applies himself.

The 23-year-old has demanded attention since arriving from the Western Bulldogs, initially sporting a gaudy blonde top knot and scrutinised as much for his off-field struggles as his undeniable talent.

Recent history suggests the line-breaking and silky-smooth Saad could prove to be an even more valuable recruit.

"You look at grand finals over the last couple of years ... you've had a Norm Smith medallist at the Bulldogs (Jason Johannisen), and you could argue that Bachar Houli was just as important in the grand final last year," Harvey said.

"Saad sort of replicates something like that. He's just got to lift the level of intensity when required. We all know what his offence is like; he needs to defend hard when he needs to (as well)."

The Bombers should have plenty of selection options for their round-one clash with grand finalists Adelaide, although goalsneak Orazio Fantasia will miss the start of the season with a knee injury.

And don't underestimate the steady leadership of John Worsfold, who is approaching his 15th season as an AFL coach.

"You never see him panic; you never see him get flustered," Harvey said.

"He's just measured, and I'd like to think that has a direct reflection of composure (for the players) based on his demeanour."

ESSENDON

Coach: John Worsfold

Captain: Dyson Heppell

Last five years: 9-7-15-18-8

Premierships: 16 (1897, 1901, 1911, 1912, 1923, 1924, 1942, 1946, 1949, 1950, 1962, 1965, 1984, 1985, 1993, 2000).

Key five: Joe Daniher, Zach Merrett, Michael Hurley, Dyson Heppell, Cale Hooker.

One to watch: Adam Saad. The former Gold Coast defender boasts line-breaking speed and silky-smooth foot skills. Importantly, his addition to the half-back line should free up young gun Andrew McGrath for a full-time midfield role.

Ins: Jake Stringer (Western Bulldogs), Devon Smith (GWS), Adam Saad (Gold Coast), Jordan Houlahan (Sturt U18), Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (Sturt SANFL), Matt Guelfi (Claremont WAFL), Trent Mynott (Eastern Ranges U18).

Outs: Jobe Watson (retired), James Kelly (retired), Brent Stanton (retired), Yestin Eades (retired), Heath Hocking (delisted), Ben Howlett (delisted), Craig Bird (delisted), Alex Morgan (delisted).

Best line-up:

B: Martin Gleeson, Michael Hartley, Patrick Ambrose

HB: Adam Saad, Michael Hurley, Brendon Goddard

C: Andrew McGrath, Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish

HF: Orazio Fantasia, Cale Hooker, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

F: Jake Stringer, Joe Daniher, James Stewart

R: Tom Bellchambers, Dyson Heppell, Devon Smith

Int: David Zaharakis, Mark Baguley, David Myers, Conor McKenna

Predicted finish: 8th

Betting (William Hill)

To win the flag: $16

To make the top eight: $1.65