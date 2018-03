WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States agrees with Britain's assessment that Russia was "likely responsible" for the poisoning in England of a Russian double agent and his daughter, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a statement said on Monday.

Tillerson added: "We agree that those responsible - both those who committed the crime and those who ordered it - must face appropriately serious consequences."





(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)