Moron lifts Real Betis in Spanish league

Real Betis won 3-1 at Alaves on Monday to move up to eighth in La Liga.

Loren Moron was the star, scoring twice to take his record to five goals in six games since stepping up from the Betis B-team.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring on 23 minutes and Javi Garcia doubled Betis' advantage a minute before half-time.

Ruben Sobrino pulled a goal back for the home side on 67 minutes.

But Loren got his second of the game 12 minutes from time to seal the three points.

"Things are going well for me and for the team. Alaves pressed us after their goal but we were able to get the third," the two-goal striker said.