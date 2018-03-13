Cairo (AFP) - Qatar's BeIN Sports chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is also the president of Paris Saint-Germain, was hit with a second anti-trust fine by an Egyptian court on Monday.

Egyptian court fines PSG president for BeIN anti-trust breach

The court accuses BeIN of forcing its Egyptian customers to replace their existing satellites to obtain their services.

A fine of 400 million Egyptian pounds ($22.7 million, 18 million euros) has been handed down after prosecution by the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) in a Cairo economic court.

The fine is the second one BeIN has incurred in Egypt after a similar one was imposed in January.

The decision imposed comes at a politically-charged time for the two countries, with ties between Egypt and Qatar deeply strained.

Egypt was one of several countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar in June, accusing it of supporting extremists and being too close to Iran.

Qatar denies the allegations.