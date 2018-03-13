WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will raise about $5 million for his prospective re-election campaign in 2020 and for the Republican National Committee at a fundraising event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a party official said on Monday.

Trump to raise $5 million in California for re-election bid

Trump will headline a fundraiser in Beverly Hills as part of what will be his first trip to California since he assumed the presidency in January 2017.

Trump won the presidency in November 2016 despite losing the heavily Democratic state of California badly to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump is to first fly to San Diego for a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border to take a look at prototypes of the border wall he wants built.

A party official said the $5 million will come from 90 people expected to attend the fundraiser. RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel and finance chair Todd Ricketts will also attend.



(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)