Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BSL - BLUESCOPE STEEL

Shares in steel producer Bluescope bounced back on Monday, up 3.7 per cent, following US confirmation of Australian exemptions from tariffs on imported steel.

IMM - IMMUTEP

Shares in Immutep surged more than 16 per cent on Monday after the cancer drug developer joined with pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co to trial a combination of drugs to treat lung, head and neck, and ovarian cancers.

NCM - NEWCREST MINING

Newcrest will take a financial hit from the dam wall breach at its NSW goldmine, Cadia, which put pressure on its shares on Monday, down 4.6 per cent.

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM

BHP - BHP BILLITON -

Woodside Petroleum has confirmed it will operate the Scarborough gas field after securing the support of co-stakeholder BHP Billiton for its purchase of ExxonMobil's 50 per cent stake in the Western Australia field.

