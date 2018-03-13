U.S. calls urgent meeting in Jordan after Syria strikes reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has called an urgent meeting in Jordan out of concern about reports of strikes in southwestern Syria within the boundaries of the de-escalation zone negotiated last year, a U.S. State Department official said on Monday.

If true, the reported strikes would be a clear violation of the ceasefire by the Syrian regime that broadens the conflict, a department official said in a statement.

"We urge all parties in the southwest de-escalation zone not to take actions that would jeopardize the ceasefire and make future cooperation more difficult," the statement said. "We have called an urgent meeting in Jordan to review the situation in southwest Syria and ensure maintenance of the de-escalation zone that the United States helped negotiate."





(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Lisa Lambert)