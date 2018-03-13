International markets roundup

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Monday as worries about the metal tariffs signed into law last week by President Donald Trump weighed on industrial stocks.

Shares of companies such as Boeing Co, down 2.6 per cent, and Caterpillar Inc, down 2.3 per cent, have been under pressure as Trump's protectionist stance on steel and aluminum imports could increase costs and hamper sales abroad. Boeing and Caterpillar were the biggest decliners on the Dow.

Trump last week softened his stance on tariffs by exempting Canada and Mexico, but negotiations are ongoing as the European Union and Japan also seek exemptions.

"The big multinational, industrial companies of the world are all taking a hit on the concern that they will be the targets of reprisal sanctions," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 157.13 points, or 0.62 per cent lower, at 25,178.61, the S&P 500 lost 3.55 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,783.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.51 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 7,588.32.

LONDON: Britain's top share index lagged other European markets on Monday due to weak energy stocks and dollar earners, with GKN also falling after it rejected a final offer from Melrose.

Early gains for the FTSE 100 quickly petered out and it ended the session down 0.1 per cent, missing out on a rally that lifted European stocks, with Germany's DAX up 0.6 per cent.

Falls in UK-listed miners and oil majors had a big influence as the price of metals and crude fell.

A stronger pound weighed on big dollar-earnings stocks such as consumer staples. Shares in Reckitt Benckiser and tobacco makers British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands fell between 0.4 per cent and 1.9 per cent.

Sterling rose on optimism that a Brexit transition deal might be agreed next week, after a junior minister said Britain was very close to sealing one with the European Union.

"Both the prospect and the timing of a transitional deal on Brexit remain highly uncertain. If such a deal does take place, however, it could be an important positive development for sterling in the near term by reducing "cliff-edge" risks," strategists at UBS said in a note.

TOKYO: A relief rally swept across Asian share markets on Monday after the latest US jobs report managed to impress with its strength while also easing fears of inflation and faster rate hikes, a neat feat that whetted risk appetites globally.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.3 per cent, poised for a third session of gains.

South Korea rose one per cent while Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.2 per cent, showing little immediate reaction as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under renewed fire over suspicions of cronyism involving the sale of state-owned land..

Inflation worries faded on Friday after US data showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs last month, but annual growth in average hourly earnings slowed to 2.6 per cent after a spike in January.

The pullback in wages tempered speculation the Federal Reserve would project four rate hikes - or dot plots - at its policy meeting next week, instead of the current three.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index on Monday rose 0.88 per cent, to 8,463.99.