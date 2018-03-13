Migration in spotlight as population booms

Sydney could become a city full of high rise towers if a cap isn't put on Australia's migrant intake, the NSW opposition leader says.

Sydney's pull as the largest city and a job magnet has contributed to one third of the nation's migrants coming to the city, Luke Foley says.

One year out from a state election Mr Foley has called for a set number to be placed on Australia's migrant intake - to be made in consultation with all states and territories and the federal government.

"Sydney full of towers is the inevitable consequence of the current very large migrant intake," Mr Foley told 2GB radio.

It follows similar calls by former prime minister Tony Abbott to cut migration rates.

The comments come as Australia's population is expected to tick over 25 million this year - a figure the nation wasn't meant to reach for decades.

Former NSW premier Bob Carr told ABC TV's Four Corners program the consequences could mean restricting access to recreational spaces by erecting fences and turnstiles around Sydney's beaches.

Australian businessman Dick Smith, who last year launched a $1 million TV campaign calling for a limit to the number of immigrants, sees disaster for the Australian way of life.

He told Four Corners the Australian dream of owning a family home was no longer possible.