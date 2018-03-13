Wright brothers dream of Snapper WSL duel

Defending Quiksilver Pro champion Owen Wright jokes that only he can stop brother Mikey going on to win the title after his historic upset of surfing's world No.1 John John Florence.

Australian wildcard Mikey Wright (file) has knocked John John Florence out of the Quiksilver Pro.

The Australian wildcard stunned Hawaii's two-time defending world champion on Tuesday morning in a boilover on a scale not seen in the World Surf League since 1991.

The 21-year-old's victory means he joins his older brother in the third round at Snapper Rocks, likely to take place on Wednesday as swell is forecast to increase.

The younger Wright has performed well in the second-tier qualifying series this year and is hopeful of a full-time tour berth alongside his brother, as well as sister and two-time defending world champion Tyler, next season.

But Owen said Mikey had shown he was already equipped with the mind and body to compete after dumping out Florence with powerful technique and savvy wave selection, scoring 7.83 and 7.27-point rides on the southern Gold Coast break known as the Superbank.

"He's got the potential to go all the way, but obviously if he draws me he won't," a smirking Owen Wright told AAP.

"It feels like he's made a jump this year; it was exciting for the whole family to watch, he nailed it and it just seems like he's ready for this tour."

It was Florence's first second round departure in 25 events and the first time since 1991 a defending champion has lost at the earliest stage of the new season's opening leg.

Owen will surf in the first heat on Wednesday against Brazil's Willian Cardoso while Mikey faces another Brazilian in 2014 world champion Gabriel Medina in the sixth heat.

Depending on who wins and loses from there, the Wright brothers of the surfing world could meet in a Gold Coast decider.

"It'd be amazing, even semis would still be amazing," Wright said.

"I'm not sure whether it'd be serious or there would be banter, but I can't wait for it to happen."

Australians will feature heavily in the men's third round, with locals Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson joining Wade Carmichael, Julian Wilson, Adrian Buchan and Connor Leary.

Tour rookie Carmichael produce a 6.07-point wave in the dying moments of the day's final heat to defy Brazil's Jesse Mendes while 2016 Gold Coast champion Matt Wilkinson bowed out.

There was no advancement of the women's Roxy Pro on Tuesday, with Australian semi-final pairing Sally Fitzgibbons and Keely Andrew waiting for the green light.

The victor of that will meet either American Lakey Peterson or Hawaii's Malia Manuel in the decider, with a first-time champion guaranteed following a series of upsets on Monday.