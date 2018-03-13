Docker Taberner finally hitting his straps

Fremantle forward Matt Taberner has finally realised how big he is, and the Dockers are set to reap the rewards this season.

Fremantle's Matt Taberner made a promising return to the AFL after a stint in the WAFL last season.

Taberner's AFL career appeared over when he was dropped to the WAFL following the round 11 loss to Collingwood last season.

The 24-year-old had played 50 games for the Dockers at the time, and his return of just 49 goals meant his chances of earning a contract extension appeared slim.

Fremantle's coaching staff had become fed up that a player standing at 199cm and weighing 97kg continually got out-muscled in marking contests, and couldn't apply much pressure when the ball hit the ground either.

Taberner took his axing on the chin, and proceeded to produce a series of stunning WAFL displays that eventually led to an AFL recall for the final three rounds.

The left footer continued to perform strongly, and was rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

Taberner's revival has continued during the pre-season, where he has become a reliable focal point in attack and an important pinch-hitter in the ruck.

It's a dual role he's set to fulfil during the season proper, with Fremantle expected to play only one specialist ruckman.

Taberner rounded out his pre-season campaign with two goals and 12 marks from 23 disposals in Sunday's 62-point hammering of West Coast.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon has been impressed by Taberner's performances.

"He's a big man, and he's starting to really play quite big," Lyon said.

"And his ruck work is improving as well.

"Sometimes coaching is about longer-term effect ... and it's not always palatable for the player (when they get dropped).

"But sometimes you've got to go through the hard yards and come out the other side and be better for it.

"Clearly it was about pressure and other things - ground ball - and he's improved those things.

"At the end of the day, the kid's done it himself. No one does it for him."

The Dockers are still sweating on the fitness of Brad Hill (quad) and Stephen Hill (calf) for next week's clash with Port Adelaide.

The pair are considered only outside chances to play.