(Reuters) - Apple Inc <AAPL.O> will buy digital magazine service Texture, which lets users read titles for a monthly subscription fee, the iPhone maker said on Monday.

Apple did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Texture is owned by Next Issue Media, a joint-venture between Condé Nast, Hearst Magazines, Meredith Corp <MDP.N>, News Corp <NWSA.O> and Rogers Media.

