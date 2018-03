LONDON (Reuters) - Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution, as detectives investigated a suspect package at Britain's parliament, police said in a statement on Monday.

"Specialist officers are in attendance and the package is being assessed," the statement said.

"London Ambulance Service attended and two people, a man and a woman, have been taken to hospital as a precaution."



(Reporting by William James; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)