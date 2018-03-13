Irish boosted as prop Healy cleared to train

Dublin (AFP) - Irish prop Cian Healy is fit to train despite suffering a shoulder injury in the victory over Scotland on Saturday handing a boost to Six Nations Grand Slam aspirants Ireland.

The 30-year-old came off early in the second-half of the bonus point 28-8 win that saw the Irish crowned champions when England later lost to France but will take a full part in training with his 35 fellow squad members according to the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Ireland can achieve only their third Five/Six Nations Grand Slam if they beat England on Saturday at Twickenham.

"Cian Healy suffered a stinger-like injury to the shoulder/trapezius area," read an IRFU statement.

"He experienced some discomfort on the field and received the appropriate treatment. Cian will train fully this week."

In five championships under Joe Schmidt, Ireland have won three Six Nations but they face a stiff task even though England have lost their last two matches.

The English last lost three successive Six Nations Tests in 2006 and have yet to lose at Twickenham since Eddie Jones took over after the 2015 World Cup debacle while Ireland are without a win there since 2010.

"We need to go to Twickenham and try to test that record out, I guess," said Schmidt, a 52-year-old New Zealander, after the victory over the Scots.

"It won't be uppermost in our thinking because you can be distracted looking back when you need to be moving forward.

"We didn't feel our five year run in the Six Nations here (they are undefeated at home) protected us."

pi/pb