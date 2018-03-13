MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Britain should work out what happened to a former Russian spy struck down by nerve gas in southern England before talking to Russia, a BBC reporter said on social media.

Putin: UK should 'get to bottom' of spy attack then we'll talk

Former double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 when they were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in the southern English city of Salisbury.

"Get to the bottom of things there, then we'll discuss this," BBC reporter Steve Rosenberg quoted Putin as saying when asked about the alleged poisoning.



