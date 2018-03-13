Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Cory Hill says Wales's sights are firmly set on the Six Nations runners-up spot, knowing a bonus-point victory against France will guarantee them second place behind champions Ireland.

Wales eye Six Nations runners-up spot

Wales, who host France on Saturday, have suffered just one defeat in their past five home meetings with Les Bleus, who will head to Cardiff full of confidence after toppling England in Paris.

"It will be massive to finish the championship on a high and get that second place," said Dragons lock Hill, who scored his first Test try during a 38-14 win against Italy in the Welsh capital on Sunday.

"We know they will be a big, physical pack, we know France will come at us with a big pack and they do like to throw the ball around," added Hill, 26.

"We know France will come here with their tails up but we have spoken about two wins out of two to finish the campaign off. We have got one, and we want the next one against France."

Hill was one of only five players retained in Wales's starting XV following a loss to Ireland last month and he delivered another assured performance, rounding it off with a second-half touchdown.

"We had 10 changes, but there was experience in the pack," he said.

"Taulupe (Faletau) came in as captain. He is a British Lion. Justin Tipuric came back in -- a British Lion. We had so much strength in depth and the boys just stuck to their gameplan and played some lovely rugby at times.

"I am enjoying it. It is about taking your opportunities when you get them. They are few and far between, so I am doing that and hopefully I can keep hold of the starting jersey."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland is due to name his team for the France clash on Thursday, with skipper Alun Wyn Jones, full-back Leigh Halfpenny, prop Rob Evans and flanker Aaron Shingler among those likely to be recalled.