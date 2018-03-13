Industry group wants moderate wage rise

Now's the time to take risks with the minimum wage by keeping any increase small, the Australian Industry Group says.

The employers' organisation admits disposable income growth remains weak and there needs to be an increase in the minimum wage - just not as big as last year's.

In a submission to the Fair Work Commission's annual wage review it's proposing a 1.8 per cent raise, the equivalent of $12.50 extra a week, or $650 a year before tax.

It's higher than what they proposed last year, though the Fair Work Commission decided then that a 3.3 per cent increase to $18.29 an hour was the way to go.

"Currently background inflation in Australia is weak and this means that a smaller minimum wage increase will generate real wage increases for workers, including those in low-wage jobs," Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.

"Now is the time to take risks with minimum wage settings."

The Victorian government has also made a submission to the commission, arguing for a bump to $19 an hour, or $722 per week.

"This modest, fair increase would provide a critical boost for our community's lowest paid workers, and ensure we do not create an underclass of working poor in Victoria," Industrial Relations Minister Natalie Hutchins said on Monday.

The federal opposition will also make a submission calling for a wage increase, Labor's employment spokesman Brendan O'Connor said.

"There is no doubt in our minds that when you are seeing flatlining wages, when you are seeing penalty rates being cut, when you are seeing people precariously employed, when you are seeing 1.1 million Australians underemployed, then something needs to be done," he said on Monday.

Unions will also rally in Melbourne on Tuesday, supporting a submission by the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

Once the Fair Work Commission has reached its decision, the changes will come into force on July 1.