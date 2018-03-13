News

Slovak junior government party wants early election if coalition collapses

Reuters
Reuters /

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The Slovak National Party (SNS), a member of Prime Minister Robert Fico's three-party government, would want early elections if the ruling coalition loses the support of the Most-Hid party or its majority in parliament, SNS leader Andrej Danko said on Monday.

Fico is fighting to save his government after mass protests following a journalist's murder. On Monday, Fico's ally, Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, said he would resign, bowing to the demands of Most-Hid.

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)

