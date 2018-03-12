Merkel denies delaying euro zone reforms

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday denied striking an agreement with France to delay the planned proposal of euro zone reforms at a summit of European leaders this month

"I have never said anything about delays," Merkel told a joint news conference with the leaders of her coalition allies, the Bavarian CSU and the center-left Social Democrats.

"We will not solve the final question (at the March summit) but we will be able to say more than what we said in December and this is what we've promised," she added. "It will be too much to stabilize every facet of the euro zone for the next 20 years, but we can clarify some points regarding what we believe could be next steps."



(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)