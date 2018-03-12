Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 12, 2018 (AFP) - - Final scores on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Monday.

Australia, first innings, 243

South Africa, first innings, 382

Australia, second innings (overnight 180-5)

C. Bancroft b Ngidi 24

D. Warner b Rabada 13

U. Khawaja lbw b Rabada 75

S. Smith c De Kock b Maharaj 11

S. Marsh c De Kock b Rabada 1

M. Marsh b Rabada 45

T. Paine not out 28

P. Cummins c De Bruyn b Rabada 5

M. Starc c De Kock b Rabada 1

N. Lyon c De Kock b Ngidi 5

J. Hazlewood c Ngidi b Maharaj 17

Extras (b2, lb10, w2) 14

Total (79 overs) 239

Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Warner), 2-62 (Bancroft), 3-77 (Smith), 4-86 (S. Marsh), 5-173 (Khawaja), 6-186 (M. Marsh), 7-202 (Cummins), 8-204 (Starc), 9-211 (Lyon)

Bowling: Philander 18-5-56-0, Rabada 22-9-54-6 (1w), Maharaj 23-2-90-2, Ngidi 13-5-24-2, Markram 3-1-3-0

South Africa, second innings

A. Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 21

D. Elgar c and b Lyon 5

H. Amla c Paine b Cummins 27

A. de Villiers c Bancroft b Lyon 28

F. du Plessis not out 2

T. de Bruyn not out 15

Extras (b4) 4

Total (4 wkts, 22.5 overs) 102

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Elgar), 2-32 (Markram), 3-81 (Amla), 4-81 (De Villiers)

Bowling: Starc 3-0-15-0, Hazlewood 6-0-26-1, Lyon 9-0-44-2, Cummins 4.5-0-13-1

Result: South Africa won by six wickets.

Series: The four-match series is level at 1-1.

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Note: Ravi and Gaffaney swapped roles after day one because Gaffaney was ill.

Remaining matches:

March 22-26, Cape Town

March 30-April 3, Johannesburg

afp