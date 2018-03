PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen's <VOWG_p.DE> Czech carmaker Skoda Auto posted a 14.3 percent rise in global deliveries in February, handing over 92,800 vehicles, the most ever in that month, it said on Monday.

Skoda said sales were driven by a 30.6 percent rise in China and 17.6 percent in Germany along with strong gains in Russia and Turkey.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)