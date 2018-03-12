Xi says China, South Korea on the same page over Korean peninsula issues: Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - China is "on the same page" with Seoul over the issues of the Korean peninsula, President Xi Jinping said on Monday, a spokesman of South Korea's presidential Blue House said.

Xi told Chung Eui-yong, the head of the South's National Security Office, that he was looking forward to a smooth inter-Korean summit, and supported talks planned between North Korea and the United States, the spokesman added.

Chung is visiting China to discuss his recent visit to North Korea, at which the two Koreas agreed to hold a summit next month.

He returned on Sunday from a visit to the United States, where an invitation was delivered to President Donald Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, for dialogue on the latter's nuclear program.



(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)