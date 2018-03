Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 12, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Monday:

Australia 243 and 239 (U. Khawaja 75, M. Marsh 45; K. Rabada 6-54)

South Africa 382 and 22-1

Match situation: South Africa need 79 runs to win with nine wickets remaining

Toss: Australia

