Aussie women in ODI romp over India

The Australian women's cricket team have romped to an eight-wicket win over India in the first match of their three-game one-day series in Vadodara.

An electric 100 not out from opener Nicole Bolton set up Australia's victory in just 32.1 overs as they chased down the target of 200 with ease.

In her return match from shoulder surgery, captain Meg Lanning struck a fluid 33 from 38 balls before being run out.

Alyssa Healy added a quickfire 38 off just 29 runs before her departure.

It left allrounder Ellyse Perry (25 not out) to team up with Bolton, who hit 12 fours in her 101-ball knock, to finish the job.

Earlier India could manage just a middling 200 as wickets fell in clumps throughout their innings.

Pooja Vastrakar top-scored with 51 for India, coming in at No.9.

Jess Jonasen was the pick of the bowlers with 4-30.

India shocked Australia in a semi-final of last year's World Cup, beating them before going on to lose the decider against England.

"It was pretty special," Bolton said of her thrilling knock.

"We knew it was going to be a hard series coming over here. To put on a dominant display like that is really pleasing and I think that's how we want to go about our batting: really good intent and finishing the game off."