Rescue workers pull bodies out of plane wreckage in Nepal

Reuters
Reuters /

KATHMANDU, (Reuters) - Rescue workers recovered badly burnt bodies from the wreckage of a Bangladeshi aircraft that crashed while coming in to land at Nepal's Kathmandu airport on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

There were 71 people on board the plane and 17 had been rescued, an airport official said earlier. The number of dead and injured was not known.
A Reuters photographer said he could see bodies covered in cloth laid out near the tarmac of the airport.

(Reporting by Navesh Chitrakar; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Robert Birsel)

