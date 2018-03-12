Rescue workers pull bodies out of plane wreckage in Nepal

KATHMANDU, (Reuters) - Rescue workers recovered badly burnt bodies from the wreckage of a Bangladeshi aircraft that crashed while coming in to land at Nepal's Kathmandu airport on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

There were 71 people on board the plane and 17 had been rescued, an airport official said earlier. The number of dead and injured was not known.

A Reuters photographer said he could see bodies covered in cloth laid out near the tarmac of the airport.



(Reporting by Navesh Chitrakar; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Robert Birsel)