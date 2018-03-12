Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 12, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of Australia's second innings on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Monday:
Australia, first innings, 243
South Africa, first innings, 382
Australia, second innings
(overnight 180-5)
C. Bancroft b Ngidi 24
D. Warner b Rabada 13
U. Khawaja lbw b Rabada 75
S. Smith c De Kock b Maharaj 11
S. Marsh c De Kock b Rabada 1
M. Marsh b Rabada 45
T. Paine not out 28
P. Cummins c De Bruyn b Rabada 5
M. Starc c De Kock b Rabada 1
N. Lyon c De Kock b Ngidi 5
J. Hazlewood c Ngidi b Maharaj 17
Extras (b2, lb10, w2) 14
Total (79 overs) 239
Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Warner), 2-62 (Bancroft), 3-77 (Smith), 4-86 (S. Marsh), 5-173 (Khawaja), 6-186 (M. Marsh), 7-202 (Cummins), 8-204 (Starc), 9-211 (Lyon)
Bowling: Philander 18-5-56-0, Rabada 22-9-54-6 (1w), Maharaj 23-2-90-2, Ngidi 13-5-24-2, Markram 3-1-3-0
Match situation: South Africa need 101 runs to win
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Note: Ravi and Gaffaney swopped roles after day one because Gaffaney was ill.
