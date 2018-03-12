Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 12, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of Australia's second innings on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Monday:

Australia, first innings, 243

South Africa, first innings, 382

Australia, second innings

(overnight 180-5)

C. Bancroft b Ngidi 24

D. Warner b Rabada 13

U. Khawaja lbw b Rabada 75

S. Smith c De Kock b Maharaj 11

S. Marsh c De Kock b Rabada 1

M. Marsh b Rabada 45

T. Paine not out 28

P. Cummins c De Bruyn b Rabada 5

M. Starc c De Kock b Rabada 1

N. Lyon c De Kock b Ngidi 5

J. Hazlewood c Ngidi b Maharaj 17

Extras (b2, lb10, w2) 14

Total (79 overs) 239

Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Warner), 2-62 (Bancroft), 3-77 (Smith), 4-86 (S. Marsh), 5-173 (Khawaja), 6-186 (M. Marsh), 7-202 (Cummins), 8-204 (Starc), 9-211 (Lyon)

Bowling: Philander 18-5-56-0, Rabada 22-9-54-6 (1w), Maharaj 23-2-90-2, Ngidi 13-5-24-2, Markram 3-1-3-0

Match situation: South Africa need 101 runs to win

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Note: Ravi and Gaffaney swopped roles after day one because Gaffaney was ill.

afp