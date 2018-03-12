Vics aiming for Shield cricket history

History beckons for Peter Siddle and his Victorian cricket teammates as they aim for a fourth-straight Sheffield Shield title.

A win over Tasmania from Wednesday will put them into the final against top side Queensland from March 23.

No side has won more than three Shields in a row since the nine-year reign of NSW in the 1950s.

While the Bushrangers have won five Shields during Siddle's first-class career, he has played in only one winning final - mainly because of his international commitments.

"I've been with Victoria for 13 or 14 years but I haven't actually been a part of a lot of Shield finals - personally it would be good to get in one," Siddle said.

"From a Victorian point of view, to be able to push for four in a row, that's massive for the group of guys here now, and the guys here over the past couple of years, creating a bit of a legacy.

"It is a massive game this week."

Victoria have surged since the Christmas break, beating WA and then NSW last week at Junction Oval.

"That's how you want it to be - if we win, it just gives us good momentum going into the final," Siddle said.

"If you lose, the season's over ... obviously there are little scenarios, if we draw.

"But leading into a final, you want that momentum, so we want to go down there with the mindset of winning the game.

"(The NSW win) showed when we get everything right, we can put a lot of pressure on a lot of teams."

Only .18 of a point separates second-placed Tasmania from Victoria on the ladder.

The Bushrangers have brought Eamonn Vines into their squad for Will Pucovski, who was subbed out of the NSW game because of concussion.