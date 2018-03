SEOUL (Reuters) - The chief of South Korea's financial watchdog offered to resign on Monday, a spokesman of the Financial Supervisory Services told Reuters in a telephone call.

Choe Heung-sik, who faces an accusation of asking a commercial bank to illegally hire the son of a colleague, had not previously made any response to the accusation.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency earlier reported that Choe had resigned.



(Reporting by Dahee Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)