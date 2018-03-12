Rails ride gains Fanatic Adelaide Cup win

A rails-hugging ride by Michael Walker has given the jockey and Lindsay Park a second big Cup victory within 48 hours.

Michael Walker celebrates on Fanatic (right) winner of the Adelaide Cup at Morphettville.

Walker teamed with David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig to win Monday's Group Two Adelaide Cup aboard Fanatic to follow their victory with Harlem in the Group One Australian Cup at Flemington on Saturday.

Fanatic's win completed an amazing weekend for Lindsay Park who also won the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington with Redkirk Warrior.

Sent out the $4.40 favourite, Fanatic defeated Ormito ($5.50) by a neck with Poppiholla ($21) 1-3/4 lengths away third.

Leading trainer Darren Weir again had to settle for second behind Lindsay Park after finishing runner-up with Brave Smash in the Newmarket Handicap and Gailo Chop in the Australian Cup.

The youngest of the training trio, Ben Hayes, said Fanatic would now head to Sydney to contest the $2 million Sydney Cup at Randwick on April 14.

She will be running for a $100,000 bonus in the Sydney Cup courtesy of her Adelaide Cup win.

The winner of the 2016 New Zealand Oaks and a daughter of 2009 Melbourne Cup winner Shocking, Fanatic is unbeaten in two 3200m races in Australia having won the Sandown Cup last November.

Hayes said the ride was the difference between winning and losing.

"It was a fantastic ride by Michael, 10 out of 10," Hayes told broadcaster racing.com.

"He rode her nice and patient and went inside while Craig (Williams) went outside.

"She was very strong at the end of that and we're really looking forward to heading to Sydney now.

"The Melbourne Cup is something that's at the back of our minds and we'd love to get her there."

Hayes was in charge of the Adelaide stable but not a part of the training partnership when Purple Smile won the Adelaide Cup in 2016.

"It's a pleasure to be a part of the partnership with Tom and Dad," he said.

"Everyone's buzzing at home and the staff, they do a great job and it's good to see they're getting the rewards now.

"We've worked hard to get our property up and going and the horses can have long preps and it's working."