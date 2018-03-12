News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Angry standoff over woman's cheeky tactic to save car park space for family
'I was here first': Outrage over woman's cheeky tactic to 'save' parking space

Japan Aso: No intention to resign as finance minister

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday he had no intention to resign over revelations that documents related to a state land sale were altered.

"It's extremely regrettable and I apologise for this," Aso told reporters, when asked whether he felt responsible as head of the ministry involved in the alterations.
He said the alterations were conducted by bureaucrats at the finance ministry's division in charge of state land sales.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Back To Top
feedback