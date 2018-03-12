One kilo Doncaster penalty for Lanciato

Lanciato has been given a one kilogram penalty in the Doncaster Mile for his win in the Newcastle Newmarket.

The penalty for Friday's Group Three victory takes Lanciato's Doncaster weight to 51kg.

The Mark Newnham-trained gelding came from last to win the Newcastle feature over 1400m and firmed to $26 for the $3 million Doncaster at Randwick on April 7.

He has won his past three starts with Newnham's biggest concern heading to the race the weather, with the gelding's form on wet tracks inferior to dry.

Saturday's Randwick Guineas winner Kemantari is the $4.60 favourite for the Doncaster ahead of Happy Clapper at $8.

Runner-up in the Doncaster for the past two years, Happy Clapper won the other Group One race at Randwick on Saturday, the Canterbury Stakes (1300m).