Bombers' Green charged by AFL with staging

Essendon forward Josh Green faces the rare AFL charge of staging.

Essendon's Josh Green has been charged with staging and fined $1000 by the AFL.

Green was fined $1000 after an incident during the last quarter of Sunday's pre-season win over Geelong in Colac.

Mitch Duncan bumped Green to the shoulder and the Essendon player threw his head back, dropping to the ground and holding his chin.

Match review boss Michael Christian was unimpressed.

"It's something that I'm looking for that I don't think is a great part of the game and want to try to stamp it out," Christian said.

"The delayed reaction, falling down to the knees and trying to alert the umpire as to the contact were the three key areas for me."

But Collingwood have had some good news, with star ruckman Brodie Grundy cleared for their AFL season opener.

While Grundy was charged with rough conduct after Saturday's pre-season win over the Western Bulldogs, he can accept a $2000 fine.

Grundy bumped Tory Dickson off the ball and the Bulldog briefly had to leave the field.

The contact was classed as careless and low impact to the head.

Grundy will be available for their round-one match against Hawthorn on March 24 at the MCG.

They have already lost Daniel Wells, Jamie Elliott, Jordan de Goey and now Tyson Goldsack through injury for the start of the season.

Hawthorn defender Jarman Impey was fined $1500 for misconduct and Gold Coast co-captain Tom Lynch also faces a $2000 rough conduct penalty.

In the AFLW, Adelaide pair Chelsea Randall and Justine Mules were charged with striking Fremantle's Lisa Webb in separate incident and can accept reprimands.