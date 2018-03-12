England Comm Games team thank Aussies

England's Commonwealth Games hierarchy want to thank Australia.

Thanks, Australia, for your top-notch facilities giving England the best chance of beating you at next month's Commonwealth Games.

And thanks, Australian fans, for your support.

Support? At a Gold Coast Games where Australians will be cheered and arch rivals England jeered?

Yes, according to England's chef de mission Sarah Winckless.

The Poms are planning to use the Australian vibe for their own benefit.

"Our athletes are very experienced at competing home and abroad," Winckless told AAP.

"And I'm sure they'll use the energy that the Aussie crowds create as much as possible to support their performances."

Winckless and her team are about to depart England for a pre-Games training camp in Brisbane and the Gold Coast ahead of the April 4-15 Games.

"You have such amazing sporting facilities," Winckless said.

"And we have worked really closely with a range of institutions and some of your private schools and arranged to be able to use these facilities for our athletes to train which is going to be fantastic."

English track and field athletes will be using the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre - the main stadium of Brisbane's 1982 Games.

Queensland Reds facilities will be used by England's rugby sevens teams; Brisbane's Somerville House School for swimmers; Lang Park's Police-Citizens Youth Club for boxing and wrestling.

"From a chef's perspective, I couldn't have asked for more," said Winckless, an Olympic rowing bronze medallist.

"The organising committee have put together not only brilliant competition venues, they have really thought about the training venues for the athletes.

"The experience we have had with ... the people helping us set up the prep camp has been extraordinary.

"Australia really is a nation that holds its hands out to sports men and women."

Winckless expects 393 English athletes to compete at the Gold Coast Games.

The Poms enter as the reigning Commonwealth power, toppling Australia from the head of the medal table in Glasgow four years ago.

Australia held top billing for six consecutive Games before England won 58 medals in Glasgow, nine more than Australia.

And Winckless' Australian counterpart, Steve Moneghetti, has said made it clear: Australia want to regain top status.

"I would be worried if he wasn't saying that," Winckless said.

"The Australian team is incredibly strong ... Australians absolutely will be up there as the athletes to beat."

"We haven't set medal targets for our athletes.

"We have talked about success being delivering the best prepared team that we possibly can to come and compete at the Gold Coast.

"We want each personal best or medal performance to be celebrated."