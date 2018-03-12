Teen stuns Kvitova at Indian Wells tennis

US teenager Amanda Anisimova ended ninth-seeded Petra Kvitova's 14-match winning streak with a shock victory in the WTA tournament at Indian Wells.

The home-court underdog was unimpressed by the big game of the two-time Wimbledon champion from the Czech Republic and sent Kvitova out 6-2 6-4 in 69 minutes.

The world No.149 is the first 16-year-old since 2005 to reach the fourth round at the event.

"This feels crazy, I'm shaking," Anisimova said.

"This is the biggest stage I've ever played on.

"Petra's a great player. I just tried to stay focused, conquer my nerves and play my best."

Anisimova stuttered briefly as she tried to serve out the win, dropping her serve, but bounced straight back to claim the massive victory.

World No.1 Simona Halep fought back from a set down to defeat 19-year-old Caroline Dolehide 1-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 in just over two hours.

Karolina Pliskova, the fifth seed, overcame Shuai Zhang 7-5 5-7 6-3.

German 10th seed Angelique Kerber rallied past Ekaterina Makarova 3-6 6-4 6-2 and Petra Martic upset last year's French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3.

Czech Marketa Vondrousova defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-2 6-2 while 14th-seeded Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic lost 6-1 6-2 to Qiang Wang.

In a left-over second-round match, US Open winner Sloane Stephens defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-1 7-5.