News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man dead, another trapped in Vic trench (clone 39580443)
One man dead as rescuer crews free another from collapsed trench

Bombers' Gleeson faces long AFL layoff

Roger Vaughan
AAP /

Martin Gleeson's foot is a mess, meaning the Essendon defender is sidelined at least until midway through the AFL season.

Storm Emma Leaves Present in the Attic for UK Resident
0:40

Storm Emma Leaves Present in the Attic for UK Resident
Tourist Risks His Life and his Car Crossing the Vitim River
3:33

Tourist Risks His Life and his Car Crossing the Vitim River
0309_1800_nsw_georgemartin
1:41

‘Fifth Beatle’ George Martin dies at 90
O'Malley Comes Out Swinging at ABC Democratic Debate
3:21

O'Malley Comes Out Swinging at ABC Democratic Debate
Today in History for April 3rd
1:34

Today in History for April 3rd
0823_1800_SYD-AllSaints
0:18

Former All Saints actor behind bars
Macron promises a rebirth of Saint-Martin at hurricane-hit island
0:45

Macron promises a rebirth of Saint-Martin at hurricane-hit island
0623_1800_wa_afl
2:35

Crunch game for West Coast
Toddler Revived After Having No Pulse for Almost 2 Hours
0:49

Toddler Revived After Having No Pulse for Almost 2 Hours
Why Martin Luther's 'Ninety-Five Theses' are still important
7:27

Why Martin Luther's 'Ninety-Five Theses' are still important
George Zimmerman Trial Day 9: Prosecution Rests Its Case
5:08

George Zimmerman Trial Day 9: Prosecution Rests Its Case
0716_1800_nsw_riot
1:11

LA demonstrations turn ugly
 

Gleeson suffered the injury late in Sunday's pre-season win over Geelong when he landed in a marking contest.

The Bombers had hoped he had only rolled his ankle, but scans have shown he needs surgery.

"Marty suffered a major fracture to the front of the talus and a minor dislocation to the subtalar joint in his foot," said Bombers football manager Dan Richardson.

"While this is an uncommon injury, we are fortunate he is in the safe hands of our medical team."

Gleeson had an operation on Monday morning, with orthopaedic surgeon Andrew Oppy doing the repair.

The 23-year-old has played 69 games since his 2014 debut.

Richardson said in a club statement that they expect Gleeson to be out of action for 12-14 weeks and hope he will return after the mid-season bye.

Back To Top