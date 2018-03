TOKYO (Reuters) - The name of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie, was removed from documents related to the controversial sale of state-owned land, Kyodo News reported on Monday, citing a government source.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Finance acknowledged that documents related to the sale had been altered, as pressure mounts on Abe and his close ally Finance Minister Taro Aso over the case.





