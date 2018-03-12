Singapore's Marina Bay illuminated by art

A collection of light sculptures designed by international artists has been installed at Singapore's Marina Bay waterfront as part of a festival showcasing works made from sustainable materials.

Singapore's i Light Festival features art work made from recyclable or sustainable materials.

Among the pieces on display were Dancing Grass by South Korean artists Yuree Hong and Siyoung Kim, Transistable Plastic by Spanish collective Luzinterruptus, and Illumaphonium by British artist Michael Davis.

The artworks were designed with energy-saving or environmentally-friendly materials, which according to the organisers, "reinforce Marina Bay's position as a sustainable precinct and serve as reminders to encourage festival goers and the general public to adopt sustainable habits in their everyday lives".

The 3.6-square kilometre waterfront development will host 22 light installations and other activities as part of the i Light Marina Bay festival until April. 1.