Prebble reaches 800 Hong Kong winners

Australian jockey Brett Prebble has become the third rider to reach 800 winners in Hong Kong.

Prebble, who has been based in Hong Kong for 15 years, reached the milestone on Sunday at Sha Tin aboard Amazing Kids trained by another ex pat Australian John Size.

"It is special," Prebble told the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

"It is only a number, but it does mean something. It was just a dry period to get it, though, the whole of February and into March to go from 799 to 800.

"John's fantastic, he will always support those of us who might not be getting much support elsewhere.

"I really enjoy riding for him, especially on Amazing Kids, so to bring up that mark on this horse means a lot."

Prebble's major wins in Australia include the 2010 Golden Slipper on Crystal Lily and the 2012 Melbourne Cup on Green Moon.

Amazing Kids has a number of options including the Group One Chairman's Sprint Prize on April 29 and he also holds an entry for the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai on March 31.

Whyte reached the 800-mark 12 years ago and is still riding with his tally at 1774 while Cruz is now a successful trainer.

Another Australian, Zac Purton, seems sure to join the 800 club soon after notching a double at Sunday's meeting to reach 791.

Purton has ridden 72 winners this season to trail Joao Moreira by 10.