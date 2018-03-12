Japan finance ministry explains suspected cronyism case to ruling party: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finance ministry reported to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party the findings of its investigation into a suspected cronyism case on Monday morning, a ruling party source said.

The finance ministry is set to report later on Monday that documents were doctored in the suspected scandal, which if true would add further pressure on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his close ally, Finance Minister Taro Aso.



