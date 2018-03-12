ARLC reform postponed until at least 2019

The Australian Rugby League Commission has abandoned plans for constitutional reform after a meeting with NRL club chiefs on Monday.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg (l) and ARLC chairman Peter Beattie are promising greater transparency.

ARLC chairman Peter Beattie said he would re-visit talks in a year, leaving the commission at eight seats with Peter V'landys and Amanda Laing appointed to take up the two vacant spots.

Canterbury were among three parties who voted against the changes in a meeting at Rugby League Central that lasted just 20 minutes, however Beattie insisted the reforms weren't dead.

"Obviously there were some disagreements about the advancement of constitutional reform. It was a 15-3 vote but the feeling in the room was a positive one," Beattie said on Monday.

"You can disagree (about) it being an ugly fight, and it wasn't.

"It was actually done with goodwill. Of course there was some disappointment but it was done with goodwill. I've indicated that we will re-visit constitutional reform within a year."

It was widely tipped that the NRL clubs would have a combined two representatives on the commission, while the NSWRL and QRL would get a seat each.

However, the vote meant the commission remains unchanged, and that both state leagues would instead be members of the financial audit committee.

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher and NSWRL chief financial officer David Nissen are on the board.

"As we've signalled to you before, (NRL CEO) Todd Greenberg and I will be releasing the quarterly statements, the financial statements, releasing decisions of the board," Beattie said.

"There is an openness and transparency coming. We want NSW and QRL at the table, at the financial audit committee.

"They won't be there as observers. They'll be there as full members of the committee. So everybody will know the true finances of the NRL."

Laing is a former general manager of Nine Entertainment, and has been credited for her role in the NRL's most recent broadcast deal with the Nine Network.

"I said to you: know the next commissioner would be a woman - I honoured the first commitment that I gave publicly to deliver a woman," Beattie said.

"But all that is on merit."

V'landys has also garnered plenty of respect as the long-time chief executive of Racing NSW.

"(V'landy's) got good respect across the political divide," Beattie said.

"His experience that he runs racing will be of assistance to us."

Meanwhile, Greenberg also confirmed that talks have begun with broadcasters on the possibility of staging next year's NRL season-opener in the United States.