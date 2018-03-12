NRL round one snapshot

A SNAPSHOT OF NRL ROUND ONE ACTION

* Quote of the Round: "I am kind of glad that game is over so we can move on with the season, we've got a lot to work on," a relieved JOHNATHAN THURSTON after he set up the match-sealing try for North Queensland in his 300th NRL game against Cronulla.

* Man of the Round: Despite a turbulent off-season and suggestions Melbourne officials were unimpressed with his behaviour, CAMERON MUNSTER turned in a five-star performance which included three try assists in the Storm's 36-18 win over Canterbury in Perth.

* Stat that Matters: The Storm have now won their last 16 round one matches, a record stretching back to 2003.

* Magic Moment: Mitchell Pearce nailed a 20-metre golden-point field goal to sink Manly and kick-off Newcastle's new era in his first day at the club.

* Talking Point: Discussion over Todd Carney's push to return to the NRL through North Queensland is only continuing to ramp up. On the same weekend Matt Lodge made his comeback from a two-year exile with Brisbane, Carney vowed to follow conditions put on him by the NRL if any contract was approved.

* Judiciary Watch: Brisbane - Jaydn Su'a (shoulder charge); Parramatta - Michael Jennings (shoulder charge).

* Casualty Ward: North Queensland - Michael Morgan (abdominal strain); Cronulla - Sione Katoa (jaw), Luke Lewis (ankle); Wests Tigers - Josh Reynolds (hamstring); Canberra - Joseph Tapine (finger).

* Under Pressure: Brisbane's attack faces the most scrutiny of all teams following a disjointed effort in their first match since Ben Hunt's departure. The Broncos had just two line breaks in their 22-point loss to St George Illawarra with Andrew McCullough coming off the bench at hooker on return from injury and Kodi Nikorima and Anthony Milford in the halves.